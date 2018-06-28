Stephens threw 1.2 scoreless innings in relief Wednesday against the Braves and got the win when the Reds rallied to take the lead in the seventh inning and held on.

Stephens lowered his ERA to 4.08 over 17.2 innings with the outing. After getting four big league starts last year, Stephens has been limited to middle relief with the big club this year. He has improved his control considerably since getting the call, allowing just two walks.