Stephens gave up five runs in one inning against the White Sox on Wednesday on two walks and three hits, including a grand slam by prospect Luis Robert.

Stephens has struggled so far this spring, seeing his ERA rise to 14.29 after this outing. He was already a long shot to make the team, but this poor start might end his chances earlier rather than later.

