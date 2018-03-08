Reds' Jackson Stephens: Hit hard by White Sox
Stephens gave up five runs in one inning against the White Sox on Wednesday on two walks and three hits, including a grand slam by prospect Luis Robert.
Stephens has struggled so far this spring, seeing his ERA rise to 14.29 after this outing. He was already a long shot to make the team, but this poor start might end his chances earlier rather than later.
