Stephens was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Thursday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic Cincinnati reports.

This isn't all too surprising, as Stephens entered spring training as a long shot to break camp with the Reds and did nothing in camp to change that (15.12 ERA, 2.40 WHIP across 8.1 innings). He'll serve as organizational pitching depth at Triple-A, where he posted a 4.92 ERA across 139 innings in 2017.