Stephens (knee) was activated from the 10-day DL on Wednesday.

Stephens will rejoin the bullpen after spending the past five weeks on the shelf due to a torn lateral meniscus in his right knee. The 24-year-old was able to pitch in seven Triple-A games while on a rehab assignment, including a three-inning outing against Indianapolis on Friday. Look for him to be available immediately versus the Brewers on Wednesday. In a corresponding move, Amir Garrett (foot) was put on the DL.

More News
Our Latest Stories