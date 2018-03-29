Reds' Jackson Stephens: Returns to majors
Stephens was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Thursday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
With both David Hernandez (shoulder) and Kevin Shackelford (elbow) landing on the DL, Stephens will return to provide depth in the Reds' bullpen. Stephens had more walks (8) than strikeouts (5) in Cactus League play.
