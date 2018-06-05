Stephens was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday.

Stephens was sent to the minors to clear a spot on the roster for Tuesday's starter, Anthony DeSclafani, who was activated from the disabled list in a corresponding roster move. The 24-year-old owns a serviceable 4.20 ERA across 15 innings with the Reds this season, so he should find his way back to the majors when additional bullpen help is needed.

