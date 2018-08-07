Stephens (knee) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday, John Fay of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Stephens landed on the disabled list July 24 with a torn lateral meniscus in his right knee, so it's encouraging to see him head out on a minor-league rehab stint so soon. He'll toss one inning or 20-to-25 pitches Tuesday and will likely build from there. Assuming everything goes off without a hitch, the 24-year-old righty could find himself back in the big-league bullpen before the end of the month. Prior to suffering the injury, Stephens compiled a 4.82 ERA, 1.75 WHIP and 23 strikeouts in 28 innings as a long reliever for the Reds.

