Reds' Jackson Stephens: Slapped for five runs by Cardinals
Stephens gave up five runs on five hits -- including two homers -- and a walk over 3.2 innings in a no-decision against the Cardinals on Tuesday.
After a strong three-inning relief appearance against these same Redbirds last week, Stephens got shifted into the rotation to start against them, and it didn't go too well. Of course, this is a guy who posted a 4.92 ERA and 1.49 WHIP in Triple-A this season, so it was hard to expect much from him for fantasy purposes in the first place.
More News
-
Reds' Jackson Stephens: Stepping into rotation•
-
Reds' Jackson Stephens: Returns to Cincinnati•
-
Reds' Jackson Stephens: Could return after All-Star break•
-
Reds' Jackson Stephens: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Reds' Jackson Stephens: Fans eight, drives in two during MLB debut•
-
Reds' Jackson Stephens: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Week 3 streaming options
We're adding quarterbacks to the streaming mix this week and ranking the top three options...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...