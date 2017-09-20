Stephens gave up five runs on five hits -- including two homers -- and a walk over 3.2 innings in a no-decision against the Cardinals on Tuesday.

After a strong three-inning relief appearance against these same Redbirds last week, Stephens got shifted into the rotation to start against them, and it didn't go too well. Of course, this is a guy who posted a 4.92 ERA and 1.49 WHIP in Triple-A this season, so it was hard to expect much from him for fantasy purposes in the first place.