Stephens was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with a torn lateral meniscus in his right knee.

While the move is retroactive to Monday, Stephens' season is likely over, given the nature of the injury. The 24-year-old righty logged a 4.82 ERA, 1.75 WHIP and 23 strikeouts in 28 innings, working as a long reliever out of the big-league bullpen.