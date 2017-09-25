Play

Stephens allowed one run on two hits and two walks across six innings in a no-decision Sunday against the Red Sox. He struck out three.

Stephens limited baserunners to great effect for most of the day, with the only real damage against him coming on a solo home run from Rafael Devers in the fifth inning. He was in line for the win upon his removal after the sixth, but a late collapse from the bullpen prevented that from happening. Stephens was coming off a rough outing earlier in the week, but this solid performance lowered his ERA down to a respectable 3.86. The 23-year-old is pitching for a spot in the 2018 rotation and will look to finish this year strong with Saturday's start against the Cubs.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast