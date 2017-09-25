Stephens allowed one run on two hits and two walks across six innings in a no-decision Sunday against the Red Sox. He struck out three.

Stephens limited baserunners to great effect for most of the day, with the only real damage against him coming on a solo home run from Rafael Devers in the fifth inning. He was in line for the win upon his removal after the sixth, but a late collapse from the bullpen prevented that from happening. Stephens was coming off a rough outing earlier in the week, but this solid performance lowered his ERA down to a respectable 3.86. The 23-year-old is pitching for a spot in the 2018 rotation and will look to finish this year strong with Saturday's start against the Cubs.