Reds' Jackson Stephens: Throws quality start in no-decision Sunday
Stephens allowed one run on two hits and two walks across six innings in a no-decision Sunday against the Red Sox. He struck out three.
Stephens limited baserunners to great effect for most of the day, with the only real damage against him coming on a solo home run from Rafael Devers in the fifth inning. He was in line for the win upon his removal after the sixth, but a late collapse from the bullpen prevented that from happening. Stephens was coming off a rough outing earlier in the week, but this solid performance lowered his ERA down to a respectable 3.86. The 23-year-old is pitching for a spot in the 2018 rotation and will look to finish this year strong with Saturday's start against the Cubs.
More News
-
Reds' Jackson Stephens: Slapped for five runs by Cardinals•
-
Reds' Jackson Stephens: Stepping into rotation•
-
Reds' Jackson Stephens: Returns to Cincinnati•
-
Reds' Jackson Stephens: Could return after All-Star break•
-
Reds' Jackson Stephens: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Reds' Jackson Stephens: Fans eight, drives in two during MLB debut•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...