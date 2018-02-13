Reds' Jackson Stephens: Will likely see starts during spring training
Stephens is expected to compete for a spot in the Reds' rotation during spring training, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Despite last season's tough showing, Stephens will have the chance to earn another shot in the Cincinnati rotation. During the 2017 campaign he pitched seven games, four of which were starts, and logged a 4.68 ERA and 1.12 WHIP over 25 innings. Should the Reds decide to open the season with a different starter in their fifth rotation spot, Stephens could still be used as a reliever.
