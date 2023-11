The Reds re-signed Heatherly to a minor-league contract Monday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Heatherly had been set for minor-league free agency, but he'll return to the Reds and will receive an invitation to spring training. The 25-year-old posted a 2.72 ERA with 91 strikeouts over 53 innings across three levels in the minors in 2023, although that also came with 53 walks.