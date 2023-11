The Reds added Hurtubise to their 40-man roster Tuesday.

After slashing an impressive .327/.477/.474 across 451 plate appearances between Double-A Chattanooga and Triple-A Louisville last season, Hurtubise will be protected from being taken away from the Reds in the Rule 5 Draft. If Hurtubise is able to stay hot at the plate in 2024, there's a chance the 25-year-old outfielder cracks the big-league roster at some point in the season.