Labourt has been claimed off waivers by the Reds on Friday, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Labourt was designated for assignment after the Tigers signed Francisco Liriano. The 23-year-old lefty walked more batters (30) than he struck out (25) in 28 innings at Triple-A Toledo and in the majors last year. He likely was promoted too quickly -- in 44.1 innings at High-A Lakeland and Double-A Erie, he posted a very solid 58:10 K:BB. He's a potential future relief weapon, but his fantasy value is likely to be limited this year.