Reds' Jake Fraley: Mashes second home run of season
Fraley went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and three runs scored in Friday's 11-7 victory over the Athletics.
Fraley went deep in the top of the third, extending Cincinnati's lead to 5-1. The outfielder is now riding a four-game hit streak, and is slashing .230/.333/.351 to start off the year.
