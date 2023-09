Fraley is absent from the lineup Tuesday versus the Guardians.

Spencer Steer, TJ Friedl and Will Benson will start across the outfield for the visiting Reds as Joey Votto fills the DH role. Fraley has slashed just .233/.327/.326 in 49 plate appearances since returning Sept. 1 from a stress fracture in his left fourth toe. The injury is expected to eventually require a surgical repair.