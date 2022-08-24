site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Jake Fraley: Takes seat against southpaw
RotoWire Staff
Fraley isn't starting Wednesday against the Phillies.
Fraley is out of the lineup for a second consecutive game since left-hander Cristopher Sanchez is on the mound for Philadelphia. Aristides Aquino will take his place in right field and bat fifth.
