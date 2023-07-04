Fraley drew a pair of walks and picked up two steals in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Nationals.

Fraley started the game on the bench with left-hander Patrick Corbin on the mound before walking twice as a pinch hitter and swiping his 14th and 15th bags. The 28-year-old Fraley has been productive despite his platoon role, going 21-for-60 (.350) with six homers and eight steals in his last 20 games. Overall, he's slashing an impressive .274./359/.474 with 11 homers, 50 RBI and 30 runs scored through 245 plate appearances this season.