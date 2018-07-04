Reds' James Marinan: Traded to Cincinnati
Marinin and minor-league pitcher Aneurys Zabala were traded Wednesday from the Dodgers to the Reds in exchange for reliever Dylan Floro, minor-league pitcher Zach Neal and international signing bonus pool space.
A fourth-round pick in the 2017 first-year player draft, Marinan was in the midst of his second tour of the Arizona League. He started three games for the Dodgers' rookie-level affiliate, giving up four runs (one earned) and striking out 11 over 10.2 innings. At 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds, Marinan possesses a workhorse frame that gives the Reds plenty to dream on, but the 19-year-old is likely several seasons away from getting a sniff in the big leagues.
