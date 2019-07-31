Reds' Jameson Hannah: Dealt to Reds
Hannah was traded from the Athletics to the Reds in exchange for Tanner Roark, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Hannah, who was the No. 50 overall pick in the 2018 draft, is a 21-year-old outfielder who hits left-handed and offers plus speed on the bases and in the field. He hit .283/.341/.381 (103 wRC+) with two home runs and six steals in 92 games with High-A Stockton. Hannah probably profiles as an extra outfielder unless he starts tapping into more power.
