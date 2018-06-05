Hughes recorded four outs in Sunday's loss to the Padres without allowing a baserunner, striking out two. He's now gone 15.1 innings in a row without allowing a run.

With Raisel Iglesias back from the DL, the opportunities for Hughes to pick up saves will be pretty sparse, but he's clearly next in line should Iglesias suffer another injury. With the outing Hughes lowered his ERA to 1.11 and WHIP to 0.96, with a 24:8 K:BB ratio over 32.1 innings.