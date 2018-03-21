Play

Hughes has a 1.50 ERA in six spring training outings so far.

With Michael Lorenzen a good bet to land on the DL to begin the season, Hughes could be in a good position to pick up some holds early on. He and David Hernandez are the two right-handers most likely to work as Raisel Iglesias's set-up man.

