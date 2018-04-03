Reds' Jared Hughes: Helping out with set-up duties
Hughes picked up a hold Monday against the Cubs, pitching a scoreless seventh inning.
Hughes's command wasn't great - he walked a batter in the course of throwing eight balls and nine strikes. He's going to be one of manager Bryan Price's trusted guys late in games and could pick up quite a few holds, along with an odd save or two whenever Raisel Iglesias is unavailable. Iglesias has pitched the last two days, so if a save situation arises, it might be Hughes or Wandy Peralta that gets the call Tuesday.
