Hughes signed a two-year contract with the Reds on Tuesday which includes a club option for 2020. According to Chris Cotillo of SB Nation, the deal is worth $4.5 million over two years with a $3 million option.

After spending 2017 with the Brewers and 2016 with the Pirates, Hughes will head to his third NL Central team in as many years. He put together another respectable campaign out of the bullpen last season, compiling a 3.02 ERA across 67 appearances (59.2 innings). Look for the groundball specialist to settle into the back end of Cincinnati's bullpen, serving as one of the primary setup men for Raisel Iglesias.