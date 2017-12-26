Reds' Jared Hughes: Inks deal with Reds
Hughes signed a two-year contract with the Reds on Tuesday which includes a club option for 2020. According to Chris Cotillo of SB Nation, the deal is worth $4.5 million over two years with a $3 million option.
After spending 2017 with the Brewers and 2016 with the Pirates, Hughes will head to his third NL Central team in as many years. He put together another respectable campaign out of the bullpen last season, compiling a 3.02 ERA across 67 appearances (59.2 innings). Look for the groundball specialist to settle into the back end of Cincinnati's bullpen, serving as one of the primary setup men for Raisel Iglesias.
More News
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...
-
Rating Ohtani's seven destinations
Shohei Ohtani reportedly has narrowed the field to seven teams. Where would the two-way sensation...