Hughes struck out two batters in 1.1 perfect innings to slam the door on the Cubs in a 6-2 win Thursday.

Hughes has five saves and seven holds on the season with a terrific 1.36 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 39.2 innings. Reds closer Raisel Iglesias picked up a save in his last two appearances, and all signs indicate that he'll hold on to that job for now. Hughes may be worth a look in deeper leagues for owners really in need of saves.