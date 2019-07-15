Hughes was the winning pitcher in Saturday night's slugfest win over the Rockies, retiring the only batter he faced.

Hughes has found himself in a lesser role this season after recording seven saves and 17 holds last year - he has zero saves and three holds so far this season. That owes mostly due to the emergence of Amir Garrett and Robert Stephenson, but also because Hughes started the season poorly. His ratios have since recovered (3.16 ERA, 0.95 WHIP), but the role hasn't yet reverted back.