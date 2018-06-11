Hughes tossed a scoreless ninth inning, issuing one walk and striking out three Sunday as he slammed the door for the save against St. Louis.

Hughes hasn't allowed a run in his last 14 relief appearances, and although his rarely sees an opportunity to pick up a save, he's converted on four of five chances in 2018. He sports a 1.02 ERA and 0.93 WHIP with a 27:9 K:BB over 35.1 innings this season, and he should continue to see high-leverage situations as one of Cincinnati's top arms out of the bullpen.