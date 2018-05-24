Hughes recorded the final two outs of Thursday's win over the Pirates for his second save of the season.

David Hernandez was the first arm out of the bullpen to relieve starter Luis Castillo, followed by Amir Garrett and then Hughes. Hughes got the final two outs on four pitches, picking up the first save for the Reds since Raisel Iglesias landed on the DL with an injury to his left (non-throwing) biceps. Iglesias will be eligible to return next week, but it appears Hughes will some have fantasy utility in the short term as the interim closer for Cincinnati.