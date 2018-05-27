Reds' Jared Hughes: Notches third save Saturday
Hughes gave up two hits and a walk in a scoreless ninth inning to record his third save of the season in a 6-5 win over the Rockies.
Scooter Gennett bailed him out with a great defensive play, snatching David Dahl's screaming liner out of the air and doubling Carlos Gonzalez off second base to end the game, otherwise Hughes would have been saddled with his first blown save since Raisel Iglesias (bicep) landed on the disabled list. Hughes still sports a 1.19 ERA and 22:7 K:BB in 30.1 innings on the season, but with Iglesias not expected to miss much more time, the 32-year-old should soon return to a setup role he might be better equipped to handle.
