Hughes was unable to hold a lead on Opening Day against the Pirates, coming in with two outs in the sixth inning with a runner on in a 1-0 game, and subsequently allowing both that runner and another before getting out of the inning. Overall he allowed two hits and a walk and was charged with a blown save and an earned run.

It was interesting to see Hughes come into the game in the sixth inning, but it was a high-leverage situation, and manager David Bell followed through on his promise to try to use his best relievers in the most critical moments. The run that was charged to Hughes was aided by a hesitation by Reds left fielder Jesse Winker, who then threw behind the runner.