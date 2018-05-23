Reds' Jared Hughes: Option to close in Cincinnati
Hughes could factor into the ninth-inning mix with Raisel Iglesias (biceps) landing on the disabled list Wednesday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic Cincinnati reports.
Hughes was one of five options named by interim manager Jim Riggleman, along with David Hernandez, Wandy Peralta, Amir Garrett and Michael Lorenzen. While Hughes is the only other pitcher besides Iglesias to have recorded a save for the Reds so far this year, he's a groundball specialist who lacks the swing-and-miss stuff that most teams covet in the ninth inning. It's also important to keep in mind that Iglesias' injury is to his non-throwing arm, so even if Hughes ends up being the primary replacement, he will likely have only a short window to rack up saves.
More News
-
Waivers: Adames and prospect fatigue
We had another prospect called up Tuesday and make a quick impact, and Caleb Smith got back...
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...