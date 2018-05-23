Hughes could factor into the ninth-inning mix with Raisel Iglesias (biceps) landing on the disabled list Wednesday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic Cincinnati reports.

Hughes was one of five options named by interim manager Jim Riggleman, along with David Hernandez, Wandy Peralta, Amir Garrett and Michael Lorenzen. While Hughes is the only other pitcher besides Iglesias to have recorded a save for the Reds so far this year, he's a groundball specialist who lacks the swing-and-miss stuff that most teams covet in the ninth inning. It's also important to keep in mind that Iglesias' injury is to his non-throwing arm, so even if Hughes ends up being the primary replacement, he will likely have only a short window to rack up saves.