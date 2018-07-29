Hughes pitched 1.2 perfect innings Saturday against the Phillies and notched the save, although he didn't record any strikeouts.

Hughes, who only needed 10 pitches to get five outs, came into the eighth inning with the Reds up 4-2, and then his offense tacked on a couple more runs in the bottom of the eighth before he went out and pitched a scoreless ninth inning. This was a unique situation, as closer Raisel Iglesias logged 1.1 innings Friday, so the Reds were more than happy to let Hughes finish things off in this contest, especially given his pitch count. He now has a career-high seven saves, but look for him to work as a setup man going forward.