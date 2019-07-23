Reds' Jared Hughes: Records first save
Hughes walked one and struck out one to record the one-out save in a 6-5 win over the Brewers on Monday.
After a rough eighth inning for Raisel Iglesias, Wandy Peralta was used to retire the first two batters in the ninth inning before Hughes came in to record the last out of the game. The 34-year-old is a trade candidate, but it is highly unlikely that he will be in a situation to earn consistent save opportunities. Hughes has a 2.93 ERA through 40 innings this season.
