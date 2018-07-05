Hughes picked up the save Wednesday, pitching 1.2 scoreless innings with two strikeouts, a hit and a walk against the White Sox.

Regular closer Raisel Iglesias had pitched each of the previous three days, forcing Cincinnati to turn elsewhere to close out the win. Iglesias remains the clear-cut option when available, but Hughes had fared well in his stead when called upon. The 33-year-old has six saves to go along with a 1.37 ERA.