Reds' Jared Hughes: Steps in for first save
Hughes threw 1.2 perfect innings against the Dodgers on Saturday to earn his first save of the season.
With Raisel Iglesias unavailable after pitching each of the previous three days, Hughes got the call to nail down the win for Cincinnati. Hughes converted the opportunity for just his fifth career save. The groundball specialist will continue to work primarily in the middle innings.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...