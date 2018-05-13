Hughes threw 1.2 perfect innings against the Dodgers on Saturday to earn his first save of the season.

With Raisel Iglesias unavailable after pitching each of the previous three days, Hughes got the call to nail down the win for Cincinnati. Hughes converted the opportunity for just his fifth career save. The groundball specialist will continue to work primarily in the middle innings.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories