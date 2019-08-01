Hughes was given a three-game suspension for his role in Tuesday's benches-clearing incident with the Pirates, Jared Diamond of The Wall Street Journal reports.

Hughes was ejected from Tuesday's game after hitting Starling Marte in the ninth inning, which led to Amir Garrett coming into the game and subsequently starting a brawl later in the frame. He'll appeal the suspension, making him eligible to pitch in the meantime.

