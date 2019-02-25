Hughes is working this spring to improve his offspeed pitches against left-handed hitters, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

The funny thing is that Hughes did well against lefties last year, holding them to a .206 batting average in 118 plate appearances. "There's always room for improvement," said Hughes. "Sitting down early in the offseason, I identified some things that I could definitely do. One of them is working on an offspeed pitch to lefties, more of a changeup or maybe a split-finger. I've been working on both of those pitches."