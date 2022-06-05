site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Jared Solomon: Back in majors
Solomon was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Sunday.
Solomon has a 3.86 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and six strikeouts in 4.2 innings in the majors. He takes the place in the bullpen of Vladimir Gutierrez (forearm soreness).
