Solomon was sent down to Triple-A Louisville on Thursday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Solomon will return to Louisville after being called up Sunday. He appeared in two games while in the big leagues, surrendering five runs on four hits and a walk over 1.2 innings. With the MLB expected to reduce the maximum number of pitchers a team can have from 14 to 13 on June 20, Colin Moran was recalled to take his place on the major-league roster.