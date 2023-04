Vosler went 2-for-4 with solo home run and a double during Sunday's win over the Pirates.

Volser started the scoring with solo shot during the second inning and followed up double in the eighth, though he was stranded. The 29-year-old received starts in two of the first three games of the season and has gone 3-for-8 with a home run, a triple, a double and three RBI.