The Reds have selected Allen with the 30th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

A 6-foot, 190-pound prep outfielder from Florida, Allen played football and basketball in high school, but his future appears to be on the baseball diamond. He is athletic and has average or better tools across the board, but he isn't a freak athlete, posting just above-average run times over the past year. His right-handed swing and approach at the plate are solid, but it's not clear if he will hit enough to be an everyday player, or if he will be fast enough to stick in center field. He has a chance to grow into plus raw power.