Hoffman (shoulder) is scheduled to make a rehab start Friday for High-A Dayton.
Hoffman will be pitching for the first time since July 7, when he tossed 5.1 innings (82 pitches) in his fourth rehab outing for Triple-A Louisville. At this point, Hoffman appears to be fully ramped up for starting duty, but the Reds don't seem to have a spot available for him in the big-league rotation. Rookie Vladimir Gutierrez has emerged as a reliable No. 5 starter since Hoffman landed on the shelf in late May with a right shoulder impingement.
