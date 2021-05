Hoffman (2-2) took the loss in Tuesday's 9-0 mauling at the hands of the White Sox, giving up four runs on five hits and a walk over 2.1 innings. He struck out four.

The right-hander needed 63 pitches (36 strikes) to record only seven outs in his shortest start of the season. Hoffman will carry a 4.39 ERA and 23:13 K:BB through 26.2 innings into his next outing.