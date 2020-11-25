Hoffman was traded from the Rockies to the Reds on Wednesday in exchange for Robert Stephenson and Jameson Hannah, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Hoffman spent the first five seasons of his career with the Rockies, but he was never able to generate much major-league production. The right-hander transitioned to a bullpen role in 2020, but he continued to struggle, posting a 9.28 ERA and 1.92 WHIP over 21.1 innings. It's unclear whether he'll remain a reliever with his new club or whether he'll move back to the rotation.