Hoffman (1-0) allowed one run on three hits over five innings in a win over the Cardinals on Sunday. He struck out six and did not issue a walk.

Hoffman, who had a 9.28 ERA in 16 appearances out of the Rockies' bullpen last season, turned in a gem in his first start in a Reds uniform. He filled up the strike zone and was effective before running into a bit of trouble in his final frame. The right-hander was lifted after 77 pitches and manager David Bell will likely continue to have a short hook when Hoffman is on the mound given the 28-year-old's career third-time-through-the-order numbers. Up next is a road start in Arizona.