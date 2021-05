Hoffman (2-3) took the loss Tuesday, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks over four innings as the Reds were downed 7-2 by the Pirates. He struck out four.

For the third straight start, Hoffman failed to get past four innings as he tossed 46 of 75 pitches for strikes. The right-hander will take a 4.70 ERA and 27:15 K:BB through 30.2 innings into his next outing.