Hoffman was charged with two runs (one earned) on four hits and one walk while striking out four over five innings in a no-decision against the Diamondbacks on Thursday.

This one ended up a 14-11 Diamondbacks win in 10 innings, but the starters were effective through the first half of the game, with Hoffman getting the better of Taylor Widener. Hoffman was able to largely overcome the shaky defense behind him, lowering his ERA to 2.66 through 20.1 innings with the Reds. Hoffman threw 88 pitches in this game after reaching 91 pitches in his previous start. He has allowed just two homers on the year even with three of his four starts coming at home in Cincinnati. Up next is a tough road test against the Dodgers.