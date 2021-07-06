Hoffman (shoulder) will make a fourth rehab start with Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Hoffman has gone 10 innings without allowing an earned run during his rehab assignment. Despite the good results, the Reds don't seem to be in a hurry to bring him back or decide whether he'll start or relieve when he does return. They're also getting Michael Lorenzen back soon, and have gotten good work out of Vladimir Gutierrez, which might explain their lack of urgency.
