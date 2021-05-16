Hoffman allowed five runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks with five strikeouts in four innings versus Colorado on Sunday. He did not factor in the decision.

The 28-year-old got through three innings with little trouble, but Colorado struck for five runs in the fourth. Hoffman didn't help his cause much, as his throwing error led to a run. The right-hander has gone five starts without a win, and he's failed to reach the fifth inning in his last four outings. He has a 4.67 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 32:18 K:BB across 34.2 innings. He lines up to face Milwaukee in next weekend's series.