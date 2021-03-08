Hoffman is out of options heading into the 2021 season, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. He is competing for a roster spot, nominally as a starter but still available as reliever, after arriving from Colorado in a trade for Robert Stephenson in November.

As C. Trent Rosecrans reports, Hoffman is the type of pitcher that the Reds like to target, with his fastball spin (83rd percentile) and curve spin (55th percentile) above average. That hasn't yet translated to good results, but the proverbial change of scenery could help.